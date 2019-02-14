New Ronald McDonald House in the works

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - A second home away from home for families with sick children is in the works.
Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Ohio Valley launched the public phase of its fundraising effort to finish its second location being built on the Deaconess Gateway Medical Campus. Organizers need to raise about $10 million to finish the project.
Board member Greg Rich stayed at the Ronald McDonald House when one of his sons was killed and another seriously injured. He knows first-hand how invaluable it is to the families who use it.
“It would be tougher on families, and is so important as they go through the struggles that they do," explains Rich. "Figuring out where am I going to stay, how am I going to eat, who’s going to take care of this, how am I going to get back here. Oh - this has happened...the peace of mind that this gives the families is tremendous so, if I can play some small part, it’s a thrill for me.”
Organizers say it will triple the number of Tri-State families it can serve with 16 bedrooms, kitchen, laundry and family activity areas attached right to the hospital.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.