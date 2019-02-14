Law enforcement searching for escaped inmate in Wayne Co.

WAYNE CO., IL (WFIE) - Several law enforcement agencies are searching for an escaped inmate in Wayne County, Illinois.
Eric B. Willet, 32, is wanted by the Illinois Department of Corrections for escaping from work release. He had been serving a five-year sentence for possession of methamphetamine.
Sheriff’s deputies, Fairfield police, and the U.S. Marshals Service are actively looking for Willett. We’re told he has a history of aggravated battery, possession of a firearm, and should not be approached if seen.
If you have any information on his location, call the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office at 618-842-6631 or Fairfield police at 618-842-2151.
