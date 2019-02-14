Lady Wildcats making run at state title

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - It’s going to be a big Saturday, for two girls basketball teams from the SIAC conference.
Both Castle and Mater Dei are playing in the semi-state rounds. For the Wildcats, their run may have caught many by surprise as they ended the regular season with just a 12-10 record.
But making a deep run in the tournament, was something their five seniors believed they could do. Now, they are just one win away from state.
“Our seniors have stepped up being leaders on and off the court,” Head Coach Chad Breeden explained. “Playing really well right now and they don’t wanna see it come to and end. We try to go out and play our game and not set it up as were’ the underdog we’re the favorite, we just go out and do what we need to do.”
“I think after we got beat by Memorial, we really pulled it together and playing as a team," sophomore Emily Beckerle said. "I think because most of them our seniors, they want to go out with a bang. Me as a sophomore, for the seniors to go out on top that would be great.”
Mater Dei will travel to Jeffersonville to play Winchester Community in the Class 2-A Semi-State Championship game. Tipoff at Jeffersonville high school is set for 12 p.m.
If Mater Dei wins, the Wildcats will play for a 2-A State Title the following Saturday.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.