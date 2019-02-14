Former resident recalls memories, times spent in home before fire

HENDERSON, KY (WFIE) - Investigators were back on scene this morning looking into what started a house fire.
We are learning it is considered suspicious.
No one was living there, but the home holds a lot of memories for a local family.
Doris Jones has a lot of good memories and happy times spent from the home. She says her parents lived in this home for many years.
She drove by the home after hearing a Clay Street home caught on fire, but she didn’t know which one.
“I wanted to see if it was the one my mom lived in," Jones explains. "And it was, very much so.”
Investigation tape is wrapped around this home that sits in Henderson’s 1200 block of Clay Street. The fire broke out around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Investigators were back on scene Thursday to look inside the home and talk to neighbors because they believe it’s suspicious. Jones says her dad bought the home in the late 70s and died a few years later.
“I’m glad it’s gone, I really am,” Jones states. “Because it would’ve hurt mom. I stopped bringing her by here because it looked so bad. And now I’m glad it’s gone.”
Anyone with information should call Henderson police or Crime Stoppers.
