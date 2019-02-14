Elementary custodian gets special surprise

DAVIESS CO., KY (WFIE) - Students at Tamarack Elementary celebrated Valentine’s Day a little different this year.
They wanted to show the love they had for one of their custodians, surprising him with a special assembly. A staff member at Tamarack Elementary told Mr. Ricky there was a mess in the gym to clean up, but instead he was totally surprised.
Not all heroes wear capes, but at Tamarack Elementary, Mr. Ricky sure does.
“I don’t know what to say, it was just overwhelming,” explains Mr. Ricky.
“Mr. Ricky Day,” started out as an idea from two fifth-grade students.
“He was blowing all the leaves off the playground and we thought oh well, he doesn’t really get as much appreciation like some teachers do,” says fifth-grade student Addilyn.
It soon turned into a full blown day of celebrating Mr. Ricky. He had no idea it was coming and was told he needed to clean up a mess in the gym.
“I’m pretty close with a lot of the students, but I never dreamed they’d do anything like this," Mr. Ricky says. "They don’t know how much I appreciate what they did. It’s just wonderful that the kids can think to do something like that.”
Mr. Ricky has been a custodian at Tamarack for nine years. Staff and students say he always goes the extra mile to keep their school clean
“Everyone that comes in our school is always complimenting on how well and how clean our school looks and that’s all because of Mr. Ricky,” explains Carrie. "He takes great pride in his job and in our school.”
“All the other janitors are good, but Mr. Ricky has just been here way longer and he’s just done so much for our school," Layliana says. "And he means the world to everybody at our school.”
The celebration included presents from each grade.
“400 and some extra family members,” Mr. Ricky explains.
Mr. Ricky says these kids mean everything to him and are his favorite part of the job.
“They’re like family to me," states Mr. Ricky. “It gets pretty emotional with them. they’re all good kids. And the teachers and the staff are just wonderful. I just love them all to death.”
