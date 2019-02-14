Braves receive full escort through town en route to another state championship

By Jared Goffinet and Evan Gorman | February 14, 2019 at 12:15 PM CST - Updated February 14 at 12:17 PM

UNION CO., KY (WFIE) - In what is turning into a yearly event, dozens of people lined the streets to send of the Braves wrestling team as depart for the KHSAA Wrestling Championship Tournament.

[More Coverage: Union Co. Braves eyeing another championship]

The team bus passed through Morganfield with an escort from the Union County Sheriff’s Department, the Morganfield Police Department, and Morganfield Fire and Rescue. Braves pride was on full display as people lined to send the team off for the fourth straight season.

The team will arrive in Lexington later Thursday and will begin the two-day state finals on Friday.

Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.