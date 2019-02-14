Best friends match in tuxedos on Valentine’s day

OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) - Two second graders in Owensboro make sure to bring out their finest outfits each year for Valentine’s Day.
Cooper Ellis and Makaio Wagner started wearing tuxedos last year on Valentine’s Day. Now they want to make it a tradition.
The two boys are best friends and say the outfits, although they may be a little hot at times, make them feel good.
Their classmates and teachers tell the boys they look great. They shared with us how the tradition started.
“Last year we did it because my mom wanted me to do it and then I told my mom to text Mallory so Makaio could do it," Ellis said.
Even though it started with their mom’s, the boys say they still plan on doing it next year.
