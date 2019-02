EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - A winter weather advisory is in effect for the Tri-State for Friday through early Saturday. 2-3″ of snow is possible, with some wintry mix or freezing rain over western Kentucky. Snow will likely begin over the metro area on Friday afternoon between 3-6pm, so a slick commute possible. Snow will taper off late Friday night. We’ll have a continuing chance for rain or snow through Sunday. More rain on the way for next week.