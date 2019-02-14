Albion more than halfway to $1.5M campaign goal

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - An update now on a major fundraiser for Evansville’s Albion Fellow Bacon Center.
On Thursday, the non-profit which provides services to domestic and sexual abuse victims, kicked off the public phase of their capital campaign. So far, they’ve raised $810,000, which is about half way to their goal of $1.5 million.
The money will go toward adding 12 additional beds at the shelter, and enhancing security.
According to the executive director, the new facility will help streamline all that the organization does.
“We have our shelter program which will have it’s own separate entrance from the rest of our programming," Kristie Byrnes, executive Director Albion Fellows Bacon Center, explained. "We’ll be able to host our team, board meetings. So it will be the opportunity for us to have team involvement, case management together, and just adding that layer of safety and security and anonymity for all that we serve.”
Byrnes says they hope to reach their fundraising goal by the end of the year and start work on the project in 2020.
