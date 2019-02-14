Aces resilient in loss to Missouri State

Evansville got within a pair at 13-11 on a K.J. Riley jumper before MSU tallied six more in a row to push their lead to eight. With just under eight minutes left, Shea Feehan knocked down a triples to cut the MSU lead to a pair at 24-22. That is when the Bears kicked it into gear. Over the remainder of the half, they outscored the Aces by an 18-2 margin to open up the 18-point halftime lead. Evansville was 1-for-1 from the field with four turnovers over the final 7+ minutes of the period. Marty Hill and K.J. Riley were the top scorers for UE in the opening 20 minutes, registering seven points apiece.