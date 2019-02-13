Thief caught on camera in Princeton

PRINCETON, IN (WFIE) - A Princeton woman is looking for the person who stopped and broke into her truck overnight.
The woman shared surveillance video with us.
She says this was on South Gibson Street after 1:00 a.m. Wednesday.
You can see a car drive up to the woman’s truck and stop. You then see a flashlight shining through the cab of the truck.
The victim says the thief broke in tried to find valuables.
Princeton Police tell us they don’t have any other reports of break ins.
