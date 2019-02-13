St. Vincent hospital receives Cuddle Cot to help cope with loss of a baby

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - There’s a new way to help grieving families coping with the loss of a baby. St. Vincent is adding a Cuddle Cot.
It’s a bassinet that is used to keep a stillborn baby cool after they’re born. This lets families have more time to say goodbye.
The Cuddle Cot was donated by St. Vincent Evansville Foundation, OB/GYN Physicians and Brandon and Amber Wagner.
The Wagners started their non-profit, Emalyn’s Angels, in honor of their daughter.
Amber says these moments are hard on families and she knows something like a cuddle cot could be a big help.
“And I mean I understand the baby has passed away but as a mother, leaving behind your child is the most heart breaking thing you could ever go through. So, I feel like this is going to help mothers get that closure,” said Amber Wagner.
This Cuddle Cot will be the only one at St. Vincent but Emalyn’s Angels hope to be able to donate more in the near future.
