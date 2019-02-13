Smithsonian exhibit coming to Posey Co.

POSEY CO., IN (WFIE) - The University of Southern Indiana and Historic New Harmony will work together to bring a traveling Smithsonian exhibit.
Posey County was selected as one of six Indiana communities to host the exhibit.
Indiana Humanities selected Posey County and say this exhibit's purpose is to allow small towns a chance to look at the economic and social changes that have affected their fortunes over the past century.
The exhibit will be open from May 9, 2020 to June 2, 2020 in New Harmony.
