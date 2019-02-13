‘She was such a kind person’: Candlelight vigil being held for woman killed in Evansville crash; death ruled homicide

By Sean Edmondson and Aria Janel | February 13, 2019 at 11:33 AM CST - Updated February 13 at 11:51 AM

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - A local business owner and community advocate is being mourned after she died in a crash in Evansville.

The crash happened just before nine Tuesday morning on First Avenue near Diamond.

Police say 72-year-old Darla Smith died in that crash.

Smith owned Daily’s Annex Bakery & Cafe on N. Main St.

Kelley Coures says this is a huge loss to the Jacobsville Neighborhood. He says she was a pioneer of the Jacobsville Project. “She was such a kind person,” said Coures. “And was a big supporter of rejuvenating the Jacobsville area.”

The Dream Center posted a tribute to Smith on Facebook:

Police say 54-year-old William Buckman is facing charges in connection with the crash. They say he was under the influence of meth and marijuana when he drove north in the southbound lanes. They say Buckman crashed into a car, pushing it into two other cars.

Police say Buckman was taken to the hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

The coroner says Smith’s manner of death has been ruled a homicide.

A candlelight vigil is being held outside Daily’s Annex Bakery on N. Main at 6 p.m. Wednesday in remembrance of Smith.

