Section of Green River Rd. closed till Friday

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Traffic alert for drivers on North Green River Road.
Crews will be closing down the stretch from Kansas Road to Boonville New Harmony Wednesday through Friday to place three culverts underneath the road. The road will stay open for local traffic, but closed off for through traffic.
This is the next phase in a project that will widen North Green River Road to four lanes.
Work on the project began last June with a water pipe replacement.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.