Rain Break; Less Windy

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - A big rain break after 2 to 3 inches of precipitation on Monday & Tuesday. Less windy but still breezy through tonight with gusts up to 20-miles an hour. Dry weather returns briefly under mostly sunny skies. Cooler temps in the 20’s early then reaching the mid-40’s this afternoon.
Temperatures will surge into the mid to upper 50’s on Thursday. Sun will give way to overcast skies during the afternoon. Southwest winds increasing 10 to 25 miles an hour during the afternoon. There will be a chance of rain starting late Thursday afternoon through Friday morning. Temps will remain above freezing through the period.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.