2 people arrested after ‘suspicious activity’ leads to search of vehicle

2 people arrested after ‘suspicious activity’ leads to search of vehicle
By Jared Goffinet | February 13, 2019 at 11:21 AM CST - Updated February 13 at 11:21 AM

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Two people are in jail after an early Wednesday traffic stop ended in their arrest.

According to the news release from ISP, a trooper in the area of Florida Street and 5th Avenue pulled over a vehicle around 1 a.m. Wednesday for expired registration. ISP say “suspicious activity,” by the driver, Christopher May, 56-years-old and the passenger, Dawn Wininger, 51-years-old, both of Evansville, led to a search of the vehicle.

May is being held without bond.
May is being held without bond. (Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff's Office)
Wininger is being held without bond.
Wininger is being held without bond. (Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office)

In their news release, ISP say a .22 caliber handgun, which was reported stolen, was found inside the vehicle as well as drugs and drug related materials:

  • Plastic bags and digital scale, which were coated with a white powdery substance that later tested positive for methamphetamine.
  • 2 baggies filled with several grams of meth.
  • 2 baggies filled with a gram of synthetic marijuana.
  • 1 marijuana joint

Both May and Wininger were taken into custody and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail without bond.

Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.