2 people arrested after ‘suspicious activity’ leads to search of vehicle

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Two people are in jail after an early Wednesday traffic stop ended in their arrest.
According to the news release from ISP, a trooper in the area of Florida Street and 5th Avenue pulled over a vehicle around 1 a.m. Wednesday for expired registration. ISP say “suspicious activity,” by the driver, Christopher May, 56-years-old and the passenger, Dawn Wininger, 51-years-old, both of Evansville, led to a search of the vehicle.
In their news release, ISP say a .22 caliber handgun, which was reported stolen, was found inside the vehicle as well as drugs and drug related materials:
- Plastic bags and digital scale, which were coated with a white powdery substance that later tested positive for methamphetamine.
- 2 baggies filled with several grams of meth.
- 2 baggies filled with a gram of synthetic marijuana.
- 1 marijuana joint
Both May and Wininger were taken into custody and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail without bond.
