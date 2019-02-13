Commissioners vote new on new EVLP Board Member

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Vanderburgh County Commissioners voted to fill a seat on the Library Board Tuesday.
The library has come under the fire recently for hosting an event that welcomes drag queens to read stories to children.
Former Library Board Member, Andrew Ozete, left his seat several weeks ago but hasn’t said why.
Commissioners voted three to zero to Fill Ozete’s seat with former Sheriff Eric Williams.
Commissioners today, appointing Williams had nothing to do with the Library’s Drag Queen controversy. Instead, they believe Williams was simply the best person for the job.
“He’s a leader. He puts others and our community first. He will do a phenomenal job on this board,” said Ben Shoulders, Vanderburgh Co. Commissioner District one.
Also, all three commissioners agreed to support current Library Board Member Sabrina Thomas.
