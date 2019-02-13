Jeffersonville High School to host 2019 IHSAA Girls South Semi-State Championships

Mater Dei captured their fourth Regional Championship in school history, and first since 2014 this past Saturday at Paoli as they knocked off South Ripley 39-23 in the morning semi-final and then outlasted Eastern (Pekin) 37-32 to advance to Jeffersonville. The Wildcats started the season 5-6 before finishing with a flurry to end the season and are now riding a seven-game winning streak. Mater Dei won back-to-back 2A State Championships in 2012 and 2013 and were the 3A State Runner-Up in 2014.