Jeffersonville High School to host 2019 IHSAA Girls South Semi-State Championships

JEFFERSONVILLE, IN (WFIE) -For the fifth consecutive year, Jeffersonville High School will play host to the Semi-State round of the 44th Annual Indiana High School Athletic Association Girls State Basketball Tournament, presented by the Indiana Pacers and the Indiana Fever, on Saturday, February 16th, 2019 at the William S. Johnson Arena. Jeffersonville joins Jasper as the Southern hosts, while LaPorte and Logansport hosts the Northern Semi-States.
The Class 2A Semi-State Championship game, slated to tip-off at 1pm EST will feature the Evansville Mater Dei Wildcats (17-10) squaring off against the Winchester Community Golden Falcons (25-3).
Mater Dei captured their fourth Regional Championship in school history, and first since 2014 this past Saturday at Paoli as they knocked off South Ripley 39-23 in the morning semi-final and then outlasted Eastern (Pekin) 37-32 to advance to Jeffersonville. The Wildcats started the season 5-6 before finishing with a flurry to end the season and are now riding a seven-game winning streak. Mater Dei won back-to-back 2A State Championships in 2012 and 2013 and were the 3A State Runner-Up in 2014.
Winchester won their second consecutive Regional title last Saturday at Speedway, downing #2 Triton Central 52-51 in the morning semi-final, and then raced past Western Boone 65-41 in the Championship game. The Golden Falcons, the Class 2A State Runner-Up a year ago, have only lost three times all season, and come into the contest riding a 10-game winning streak. They have not lost since December 29th, when they were downed by Chicago (Marshall), IL 57-41 back on December 29th, 2018.
The Class 4A Southern Semi-State Championship is scheduled to tip at 3pm EST and pit the Castle Knights (23-4) against the Lawrence North Wildcats (21-6) with a trip to Indianapolis on the line.
Castle, the 2006 Class 4A State Champions, are making their first trip to the Semi-State since that season and come into the game having won 12 out of their last 13 games. They advanced to Jeffersonville by defeating Bloomington South 56-45 last Saturday in the Bedford-North Lawrence Regional, and then knocked out the host Stars on their home floor, winning 54-48.
Lawrence North won their third Regional Championship in school history on Saturday at Decatur Central as they defeated Mooresville 42-22 in the morning game, and then ousted Ben Davis 60-46 in the Championship game. The Wildcats have never advanced past the Semi-State round of the tournament and come in to the contest riding a five-game winning streak.
Doors will open at 12:00pm EST, with the Semi-State tickets costing $10 for both games. All ages (pre-school and up) will require a ticket, as per IHSAA regulations. Each school has been given an allotment of pre-sale tickets and additionally, tickets will be sold at the door on the day of the event.
The winners of both of these match-ups will advance to the 2019 IHSAA Girls State Finals to be held next
Saturday, February 23rd at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Class 2A Championship Game is slated to tip at approximately 12:45pm EST and will play the winner of the Logansport Semi-State contest, either Central Noble or Oak Hill,
while the Class 4A Championship Game will tip around 8:15 EST, taking on the winner of the LaPorte Semi-State, either
Crown Point or Hamilton Southeastern. Tickets for the State Finals will be $15 per session.
