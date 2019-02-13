ISP: Man arrested after investigation into alleged child molestation

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - An arrest has been made after an investigation by state police into an alleged child molestation that occurred in 2016.
According to the news release from Indiana State Police, Gregory Walker, 54-years-old, of Evansville was arrested around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday after an arrest warrant was issued by the Warrick County Prosecutor’s Office.
ISP say Walker allegedly molested a 13-year-old girl in the Summer of 2016.
Walker is now being held with bond in the Warrick County Jail on the Child Molesting charge.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.