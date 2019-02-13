ISP: Man arrested after investigation into alleged child molestation

By Jared Goffinet | February 13, 2019 at 12:09 PM CST - Updated February 13 at 12:09 PM

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - An arrest has been made after an investigation by state police into an alleged child molestation that occurred in 2016.

According to the news release from Indiana State Police, Gregory Walker, 54-years-old, of Evansville was arrested around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday after an arrest warrant was issued by the Warrick County Prosecutor’s Office.

He is now being held with bond in the Warrick County Jail.
ISP say Walker allegedly molested a 13-year-old girl in the Summer of 2016.

