Gerst Haus hosted 20th anniversary celebration Tuesday

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Gerst Haus, a west side stable, celebrated 20 years on Franklin Street Tuesday.
The restaurant has become a favorite for people in Evansville to get German food and brews.
The celebration is all week long, through Thursday. You can get a bratwurst sandwich and a fishbowl for $5.
Employees tell us it’s a way to say thanks for a great 20 years.
“It’s almost like everybody knows your name not quite, but we have a lot of regulars, that’s what we want, keep em coming back,” said Janet Trautvertter, Manager at Gerst Haus.
Janet says maintaining their traditions is what keeps the customers coming back.
