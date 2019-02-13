EVSC students get firsthand look at medical profession

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Some EVSC students are getting a firsthand look at the medical profession.
St. Vincent Hospital teamed up with EVSC’s Medical Professions Academy. They toured the campus and got some hands-on learning activities involving a tourniquet Tuesday.
Students say their trip was invaluable.
“You’re experiencing it firsthand. You’re with all these different medical professionals. You’re with nurses. You’re with doctors. You’re with therapists. You’re with everybody and they all work together as a team in order to get these patients back to where they need to be," said Kaija Carr, Central High School Sophomore.
The Medical Professions Academy is a program that meets at Central High School and students are able to get college credit.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.