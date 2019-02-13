Evansville to host Missouri State on Wednesday

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -Just three more home games remain for the University of Evansville men’s basketball team, who opens the week on Wednesday with a 6 p.m. home game against Missouri State. The game will be available on ESPN+ and the Purple Aces Radio Network presented by Learfield.
Setting the Scene
- UE is in search of its fifth home win in a row over the Bears; overall the Purple Aces are 7-1 in the last eight home meetings against MSU
- Evansville has dropped five of its last six games including a 78-73 loss at SIU on Saturday
- This season, UE is 9-4 at the Ford Center and picked up a 64-53 win over Valparaiso in its last home game on February 2
Last Time Out
- Southern Illinois picked up a 78-73 win over the Aces on Saturday; SIU led by as many as 12 in the final minutes before UE rallied to get within three with just under 20 seconds remaining
- The teams swapped the lead six times in the first half, but a triple at the buzzer gave SIU a 35-30 halftime lead and they did not look back
- Both squads shot 47.3% in the game, but each SIU starter scored at least 12 points and the starting five combined for 25 free throw tries
Takeaways from Southern Illinois
- Dainius Chatkevicius scored a career-high 13 points; over the last two games, Chatkevicius has averaged 12.5 points and 8.0 rebounds per game while going 10/16 from the field
- Chatkevicius posted the second double-double of his career as he added 10 rebounds
- Making his second start, Shamar Givance finished with 9 points and a career-high 6 assists; he also had his top season tally of 25 minutes played
- Leading the squad was Marty Hill, who recorded 20 points; he was 4-of-5 from long range
Turning the Corner
- Freshman Shamar Givance made his second start of the season at Southern Illinois and played a season-high of 25 minutes
- In the seven games this season where Givance has played over 20 minutes, he is averaging 6.7 points per game; in contests where he plays 20 or fewer minutes, he has averaged 4.4 points
- He has excelled from outside, hitting 6 of his last 9 tries from long range.
- Through his first seven MVC outings, Givance averaged just 2.9 points per game and 14.3 minutes while shooting 23.5%
- In his last five contests, Givance has rebounded in a major way, posting 6.6 points in 19.6 minutes per game while shooting 52.2%.
Finishing on a High Note
- Dainius Chatkevicius had the best week of his Evansville career, averaging 12.5 points per game including a career-high of 13 points at Southern Illinois
- Chatkevicius hit 10 out of 16 field goal tries and chipped in 8.0 rebounds per contest; he began the week by tying his career mark of 12 points in the game at Indiana State
- Chatkevicius recorded 10 rebounds at SIU on the way to his second career double-double.
Scouting the Opponent
- Missouri State improved to 13-12 overall and 7-5 in the Valley when Jarred Dixon banked in a three at the buzzer to give the Bears a 66-65 win over Illinois State on Sunday
- MSU has won five of its last six games including four in a row at JQH Arena
- Tulio Da Silva continues to pace the Bears with 14.8 points per game while Keandre Cook averages 13.4 PPG and Jarred Dixon checks in with 13.0
- Da Silva is their top rebounder with 7.0 per game and is shooting 58.2% on the season
Courtesy: UE Athletics
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.