Evansville city crews work Tuesday to fill-in potholes

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - With major swings in the weather this winter season, potholes continue to pop up across the Tri-State.
Multiple crews have spent several hours out filling problem areas in Evansville.
The City of Evansville tweeted on Tuesday, saying they would be out filling them rain or shine.
14 News found a crew working on the east side just off of the Lloyd Expressway.
It is one of many problem spots drivers are trying to avoid.
Todd Robertson, with the city, tells us it has been all hands on deck.
Robertson says at least five city crews were out working day Tuesday.
It is expected to be more of the same on Wednesday.
There is no one particular part of town with the most problems.
City leaders encourage drivers to report a pothole spotting online.
They explained work often gets prioritized by how many reports they’ve taken and how heavily traveled the road is.
If you want to report potholes that are outside of the Evansville city limits in Vanderburgh County, call 812-435-5777.
