Eagles set to Play4Kay, Homecoming

• GLVC Tournament Points Rating System. After seven weeks of GLVC play, the GLVC Tournament Points Rating System (GTPRS) has the Eagles in fifth place with a rating of 3.46. Drury (4.58) leads the league, while Lewis (4.00) and Truman State (3.65) are second and third, respectively. Maryville (3.50) is fourth, while McKendree (2.85), Bellarmine (2.75) and William Jewell (2.54) round out the top eight teams. The GTPRS will determine the participants and seeding of the GLVC Tournament in 2018-19.