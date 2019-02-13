Country music and Bourbon, new music festival coming to Louisville

LOUISVILLE, KY (WFIE) - Country music and Kentucky Bourbon are mashing together for a new music festival.
Hometown Rising is now the third musical festival in Louisville to join Bourbon and Beyond, and Louder than Life.
The lineup was announced Tuesday and will happen in September. The festival comes with some big names, including Tim McGraw, Luke Bryan, and Keith Urban, just to name a few.
It’s a huge for tourism, and like the other two festivals, it’s going to highlight the Kentucky Bourbon and food scene.
Go to this link >> https://bit.ly/2IiHv9E to find out more information and cost of admission.
