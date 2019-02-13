Clerical mishap causes Princeton businessman ineligible to file for council seat, hearing scheduled

PRINCETON, IN (WFIE) - A candidate for Princeton City Council has learned he might be prevented from running through no fault of his own.
It’s all because of a clerical mishap, according to Gibson County Clerk Jim Morrow.
Local businessman Nick Burns says he filed to run as a Republican for the At-Large seat on Princeton’s City Council.
A few days later, he got a call he never expected.
“They filed a protest, the GOP President, CT Montgomery," Burns said.
Morrow told 14 NEWS a poll clerk at Burns’ precinct location for the 2018 primaries never recorded his ballot. The mistake caused Burns’ registration to fit under the “unknown” category in party affiliation.
That disqualifies Burns from running.
“It was kind of a shocking situation," Burns said. “Its a human error. We’re all human. It happens. Unfortunately for me, it makes it harder for me to do what I want to do in this community.”
Burns said Republican Chair CT Montgomery could approve his filing, but opted not to, for what he says is “political reasons."
Montgomery told us Burns has never attended any local Republican meetings.
Now, the two will face each other this Friday at a hearing before it’s taken to the election board.
“I see that this town is ready for a change. I talked to numerous people my age in our area. We’re ready for a change, ready to grow," Burns said. “If something doesn’t go my way (on Friday), I’ll keep fighting the best I can.”
Montgomery tells us the at-large council seat is open for now. A caucus would be open. Up to 12 candidates can then petition for that position.
We’re told a large crowd is expected for Burns’ hearing later this week. It’ll take place at the courthouse’s north annex on N. Hart Street at 10 Friday morning.
