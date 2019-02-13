Ciholas celebrates open house

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Ciholas is celebrated their open house in Newburgh on Wednesday evening.
They're marking 20 years in operation.
Ciholas is a high-tech industry that makes military robots and also helps safety for miners underground.
They also make sports timing devices as you'd see at the Boston Marathon or the Olympics.
The owner tells us he hasn't had to look far for talent most of their employees have a connection to Southwest Indiana.
Ciholas has more than 30 full-time employees at their facility.
