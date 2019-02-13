Children of veterans use heart to heal wounds

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Using art to heal the wounds of war in some of the youngest victims is the idea behind a new program coming to Evansville.
Creating art is known to improve mood and reduce stress, so the Veteran’s Affairs is partnering with 22 Jefferson Art Studios and Gallery for the Serenity Soldier program.
Children of veterans from 13 to 17 years old can sign up for free art classes.
The classes start February 27 and will meet ever Wednesday night at 22 Jefferson Art Studios.
Then the finished art will be put on display at the Evansville VA Health Center.
There are still a few spots left, so if you know of a teen who might qualify. If you would like to sign up, call 618-969-2553 or email Malina.Perkins@va.gov
