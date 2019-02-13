Cause of death determined for bakery owner killed in crash

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - A driver will be charged and another person has died after a crash Tuesday morning on First Avenue.
It happened between Diamond and Colorado.
Police say 54-year-old William Buckman tested positive for meth and marijuana after he drove north in the southbound lanes.
“It’s tragic that it is happening," says EPD Sgt. Jason Cullum. "We have a man that’s in his 50s that’s using meth and THC and then choosing to drive on a city street at 9 o’clock in the morning. As we saw this morning, those decisions can have devastating effects.”
They say he crashed into a car, pushing it into two other cars.
The victim, who has been identified as 72-year-old Darla Smith of Evansville, died at the hospital. On Wednesday, Vanderburgh County Coroner Steve Lockyear determined the cause of her death to be internal injuries related to the blunt force trauma suffered from the wreck.
Police say Buckman was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
They say the crash is still under investigation.
Smith owned Daily’s Bakery on North Main St.
Kelley Coures says this is a huge loss to the Jacobsville Neighborhood. He says she was a pioneer of the Jacobsville Project.
“She was such a kind person,” said Coures.
