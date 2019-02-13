Attorney accused of stealing guns from Henderson home

HENDERSON, KY (WFIE) - Two men, one of them an attorney, are in jail after police say surveillance video caught them stealing from a house in Henderson.
According to Henderson police, Robert “Brian” Ousley, of Henderson, and Aaron Eddmenson, of Evansville, are accused of burglarizing a home in the 900 block of Whettstone Dr. back in December.
Police say the pair stole several guns, a gun safe, a large tool box and numerous other items.
We’re told a majority of the burglary was caught on video thanks to multiple neighbors in the area having surveillance cameras.
Henderson police say Ousley and Eddmenson were recently arrested in Vanderburgh County and are currently in jail there. They’re facing first degree burglary charges.
Police say both men are also facing more charges in Evansville.
Ousley is listed as an attorney by the Kentucky Bar Association.
