On alert for weekend snow

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -Our welcomed break from the rain will last through Thursday. Rain showers appear late Thursday night and again Friday evening. As temperatures fall, we will see a change to wintry mix and snow late Friday and early Saturday. Models are showing accumulations of around an inch or two by Saturday morning, so we may have some travel impact as a result. A wet pattern will persist through the weekend and into next week with rain and snow as temperatures vary above and below freezing.