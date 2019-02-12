Officials warn about flooded roads as river levels rise

“We don’t anticipate any new roads to be closed, those are pretty much annual occurrences. So we go by past practice and past floods," said Weaver. “I’m hoping that if we don’t get anymore rain, probably in a week or so, it will start dropping again. We were fortunate when it started, the river was at 22 feet, so we had a lot of volume that we could have added and we did. Lot of rain. So the river is up, hopefully it will be out of here quickly in about a week.”