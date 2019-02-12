'Tis the season: Girl Scout cookies orders being taken

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - It’s that time of year again, it’s Girl Scout cookie season.
We caught up some volunteers distributing them to troop leaders on Tuesday.
There’s a new cookie this year: caramel chocolate chip. Bad news though, it’s sold out locally.
Also returning is their popular s’mores cookie from last year’s 100th year celebration.
Girl Scouts will be making their rounds in the community once again.
Officials say it’s quite the learning experience for the Girl Scouts.
“That’s why I always remind people, it’s an actual program," explains Southwest Indiana Girl Scout CEO Aimee Stachura. “It’s our financial literacy program. Always interact with the girls when they ask you for cookies because they are learning decision making, problem solving, money management, all kinds of business skills we take for granted a lot of times but it’s a great stepping stone.”
Don’t miss out, orders end on March 10.
