Coroner determines cause of death for teen killed in SR-57 wreck

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Vanderburgh County Coroner Steve Lockyear has determined the cause of death for the person killed in a crash on State Road 57.
The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office confirms 17-year-old Joshua S. Schaefer died Monday night.
Officials say that call about the wreck came in after 6:30 p.m. Monday.
Deputies say four people were hurt, two of them severely.
The coroner says Schaefer was taken to Deaconess Midtown where he died at 10:45 p.m. Two days later, Coroner Lockyear determined the cause of death to be internal injuries related to the blunt force trauma from the wreck.
SR 57 was closed between Oakhill and Petersburgh for several hours due to the crash.
An EPD roadblock prevented any cars from getting through that area, including our photographer. But the sheriff’s office posted this picture to social media of one of the cars involved:
The road was reopened around 11 Monday night.
The coroner says an autopsy for Schaefer is scheduled for Tuesday evening.
