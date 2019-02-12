Prosecutor seeking death penalty in Owensboro triple murder case

DAVIESS CO., KY (WFIE) - Daviess County Commonwealth Attorney Bruce Keugel says he seeking the death penalty for Arnett Baines.
Baines was arrested in connection to the triple homicide on Audubon Avenue in Owensboro earlier this year.
Cylar Shemwell was also arrested. Kuegel tells us he’s still working through evidence to determine if he can file the death penalty for Shemwell as well.
“Is Shemwell eligable for the death penalty? Again, I’m looking through the evidence and his involvement in this case,” Kuegel explains.
Baines and Shemwell were in court Tuesday morning. The judge set Baines’ bond at $265,000 full cash. $250,000 for murder charges and $15,000 for receiving stolen property and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
Shemwell has no bond.
Police responded to a shots fired call on January 17. They found four people had been shot inside a home on Audubon. Jay Michael Sowders, Robert Smith, and Chris Carrie died. Carmen Vanegas was also shot, but survived.
Baines is back in court on April 12 and Shemwell will have a bond hearing on February 19.
This is the second death penalty case in Daviess county in just seven months. Kuegel says that this amount of homicides is highly unusual for the area.
The last death penalty case in Daviess county was in 2009, but the suspect took a plea deal for life in prison.
Keugel tells us there is a mountain of evidence in the case, but the video inside the home was what ultimately pushed him to file the death penalty.
