Posey Co. couple safely escapes before fire destroys home

POSEY CO., IN (WFIE) - A Posey County couple was able to get out of their home before it was destroyed by fire.
The fire happened late Monday night at a house in the 4500 block of Koester Road.
Wadesville fire officials say flames appeared to start in the attached garage and then spread into the house.
The state fire marshal was called in as fire officials start their investigation, but say it looks like an accident at this point.
Several fire departments were called in to help.
