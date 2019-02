EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -Rains have moved out and gusty northwest winds are pushing frigid air back into the Tri-State. Skies will clear overnight as the low drops into the middle 20s. Partly sunny for Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the 40s and 50s. More rain or a wintry mix will move in for the weekend. At this point, significant accumulations are not expected.