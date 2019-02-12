Firefighters push patient’s stretcher up icy hill to hospital

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, MO (KTVI/CNN) - A picture showing two first-responders going above and beyond the call of duty is going viral.
The men pushed a patient nearly a mile up an icy hill to get her to the hospital after their ambulance got stuck.
The two firefighter paramedics with the Maryland Heights Fire Department were out on the messy highway Sunday morning called to an accident involving a metro bus.
They needed to get the driver to the hospital.
“Once we got off at the exit for the Rock Road, we lost traction even with the chains applied, and the ambulance slid into a guardrail. Once the ambulance slid into the guardrail, we actually had to salt around the truck to get it back out,” firefighter paramedic Shaylor Taetz said.
But the ambulance wasn't going anywhere. It was time for Plan B.
“It was Shaylor’s idea to go ahead and huff it up this hill. My thought, it was like this, ‘That’s a pretty big hill,’ but I guess his idea and to his credit. And so we decided to go ahead and walk the patient up there to get her the care that she needed,” said Jonathan Stillpass, a firefighter paramedic.
The two put cleats on for walking on snow and ice and prepared for the nearly mile-long walk.
“It’s just work. You know, me and Shaylor both, you know, are young fit guys, so we didn’t mind having to push her up the hill,” Stillpass said
They said the woman was so grateful, and several drivers even stopped and offered to help.
“She was very appreciative, very thankful. And she talked to us the whole way, and she just couldn’t thank us enough. So she was very sweet," Taetz said.
And when they finally make it up the icy hill, there was a moment of sweet relief.
"It was kind of nice to finally get to the hospital and, you know, get her into a hospital room and get her taken care of. And then we could actually take a load off for a little bit,” Taetz said.
The two men said they had no idea someone had taken their picture while they were going up the hill.
They said they’re enjoying all the nice comments people have been leaving, thanking them for their hard work.
Copyright 2019 KTVI via CNN. All rights reserved.