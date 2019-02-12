EVSC: New changes for extended care hours

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - For the 2019-2020 school year, Dexter Elementary won’t offer extended care hours. The board says it’s because the need has declined.
Both Daniels Werts and Scott Elementary will still offer it, but at an extra cost.
Families will face a $12 a week increase for before school care. And, or, another $12 for after the bell rings.
- Tuition for school day preschool only: $160/week
- School day preschool + before or after school care: $172
- School day pre-school + both before and after school care: $184
Board Members say the increase is to keep up with staffing, and keep funding aligned with state requirements.
We’re told it will impact about 40 families.
