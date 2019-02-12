Evansville City Council member resigns from teaching position

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - City council member Justin Elpers has resigned from his teaching position.
Elpers is listed on Harrison High School’s website as a social studies teacher.
The EVSC Board agenda from Feb. 11 shows his resignation was effective Feb. 8.
He represents the 5th ward on Evansville City Council.
Elpers recently became involved in the controversy over drag queen story hour at the library after sharing a petition against it.
In a Dec. 14 post, he wrote: “This is reprehensible. EVPL North Park is sponsoring an event where men dressed up as women will be reading to young children. The target age is up to 11 years old. As an educator & parent I’m in shock.”
Elpers tells 14 News he took a new job that is a better opportunity for him and his family. He says he couldn’t wait until the end of the year because the position was open now.
He says his resignation has nothing to do with drag queen story hour controversy.
