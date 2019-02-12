Daviess Co. gearing up for more flooding

DAVIESS CO., KY (WFIE) - Several volunteers at the Daviess County Public Works building are filling hundreds of these sandbags so home owners in the area can protect their homes.
After the flooding this time last year, officials are making sure they're more prepared this time around.
“I want to make sure we’re ready in case it does go a little bit beyond what was forecast," Andy Ball, Daviess County EMA director, said.
The county provides free sandbags for homeowners who could get trapped due to flood waters.
“To make sure we can get our kids and back to work safely we wanted to get some of these sand bags," Crystal Hamilton, a home owner picking up sand bags, said. "And for them to be free was exceptionally awesome.”
Although the rain has stopped, more is on the way and that’s what officials say worries them most.
“It’s going to continue to get worse," Ball said. "Roads are going to be added. People get tired of hearing us say it but don’t drive around those barricades. It doesn’t take much water to sweep your car away.”
Homeowners can pick up to 50 sandbags per home. The pickup location at 2620 Calhoun Road is open Wednesday 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
