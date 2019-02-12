Crowd marches in protest of EVPL’s ‘Drag Queen Story Hour’ before heated EVSC meeting

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - The Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library’s ‘Drag Queen Story Hour’ event continues to take the spotlight at public meetings.
It was standing room only at the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation board meeting Monday evening.
A group marched in protest of the Library’s scheduled event before heading to the EVSC headquarters.
The group has been calling for cancellation of the event and for City Council, County Commission, and the School Board to reappoint EVPL trustees.
Before the public comment period at Monday’s meeting, an EVSC attorney announced there is no legal basis to remove the school board’s appointees to the EVPL board before their terms expire. The room then erupted in applause from people who support the Story Hour.
Despite that, protester Steve Ary, a local pastor, took the podium to say he’s not giving up.
“We are not here to reject the LGBTQ community,” Ary told the board. "We are here simply to reject the program.”
Last week, Ary spoke at the Vanderburgh County Council meeting on the same issue.
The Council then voted to appoint Richard Clemmons to the EVPL board, who will replace Barbara Williams’ seat. Williams’ 4-year term is ending.
EVSC officials tell 14 NEWS the board will stand by its legal advice.
The library stands behind its decision to hold the story hour.
The first event is scheduled at Evansville’s North Park library February 23.
