Blue Bridge lighting to be discussed during City Commission meeting

OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) - City Commission is meeting Tuesday to discuss several city projects including lighting the blue bridge.
City officials have hired a design firm for the project. City manager Nate Pagan says the estimated start date is mid-August and they hope to be done at beginning of December.
A joint Christmas tree and bridge lighting ceremony will be planned as long as construction is on time.
The bridge lighting will feature color changing lights to be changed for holidays and special events.
