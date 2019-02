EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -More rain ahead this week. Area rivers continue to rise and will remain above flood stage for much of the week. Rain should taper off on Tuesday with dry and mild Wednesday and Thursday. A couple of weather makers will move through over the weekend. More rain and possibly some snow possibly Friday through Monday. Temps will rise to near 60 on Thursday before dropping back into the 40s and 30s for the weekend.