UE receives 1-million-dollar grant for academic scholarships

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - A UE Computer Science and Math program is getting a one-million-dollar grant.
The scholarships are for students majoring in studies like biochemistry and biology.
The project is funded by the National Science Foundation’s Scholarships in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics program.
The money will be available beginning in the fall of 2020. Students can earn scholarships for up to $10,000 per year for four years.
These recipients will complete their course work together and live in UE’s honor dorm. The program also pays for students to research in the summer and attend conferences.
They will be eligible for specific academic advising, career preparation, and mentoring.
All of this is designed to prepare students for a real work setting, collaborating with others to work towards a common goal.
“We want students who are interested in interdisciplinary work and really strengthening all of their skills in the sciences and math and also in computation to really be a well rounded STEM person who can go out into the modern workforce,” said Angela Reisetter of UE.
UE tells us this program is unique, as the university doesn’t currently emphasize computation problem solving skills in the math and science curriculum.
