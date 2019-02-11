Owensboro woman appointed to Attorney General’s survivor council

OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) - Jessie Schartung has worked at New Beginnings for just over a year as a victim advocate. As a victim of trauma herself, she’s always wanted a job that helped others. But when she got an email about the Attorney General’s survivor council, she was unsure.
“I didn’t click on it," she said. "I pushed it aside, I didn’t want to do it. I was terrified.”
But Schartung says she felt called to apply, so she did.
“I didn’t expect to be chosen," she said. "And then right at the first of the year I got an email that I was chosen and I immediately cried. I cried, it was overwhelming.”
Schartung says she identified as a survivor about a year ago after battling with the title for so long.
“To have the title of a survivor and to be validated and that voice and something bigger,” Schartung said.
Now Schartung will travel to Frankfort for the next two years to meet with the 20 person council. They met for the first time just last week.
“It was the most powerful experience maybe of my life,” she recalled.
She says she hopes her experiences will allow for other survivors to seek help.
“I have so much insight and experience and years of what I’ve been through," Schartung said. "Just a bigger purpose. And I want to help as many as I can. And it’s just another door open. I’m very grateful.”
Grateful for the ability to share her story to help those who need it most.
