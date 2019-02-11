Meth and marijuana charges crowd Hopkins Co. indictments

HOPKINS CO., KY (WFIE) - A Hopkins County grand jury recently indicted 27 people. All but seven were accused of being in possession or trying to sell one of two drugs, and some had both.
“I remember when meth first started. If you found a meth bust like this, you were on to something very big. Now, our guys are finding this on regular basis,” Hopkins County Major Will Coursey said.
Major Coursey has been the Sheriff’s office for 13 years. He knows meth has been an issue since then. But over time, he notes a decrease in the homemade meth labs.
“Years ago, I remember making numerous arrests because they were buying precursors, Sudafed, batteries,” Coursey recalls.
Instead there’s now an increase with crystal meth, likely shipped in from out of the country. And the quantities, he says, are often large.
“There’s a market for it here. The purity is high, price is low, and that’s what attracts people. It’s a bad combination,” Coursey added.
At least eight of those indicted were accused of being in possession or trying to sell both meth and marijuana.
“Most of the time, if you find hardcore drugs, you’re going to find marijuana usage with it as well,” Coursey stated.
Major Coursey tells 14 News it seems they’re finding more marijuana offenders possibly because of its legalization in other states plus the local laws that have been loosened.
“A lot of times that person is being cited into court instead of being arrested,” Coursey said.
Hopkins County Sheriff deputies say pain pills are also problematic, but they’re not seeing as much heroin like in other areas.
Deputies have been carrying Narcan for about a year but so far, have not had to use any.
