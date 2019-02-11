Latest chapter in debate over Drag Queen Story Hour

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Protesters gathered Monday night outside the Civic Center, wanting the Drag Queen Story Hour to be removed from the library schedule.
They took their protest to the library downtown, then to the EVSC school board meeting.
Organizers of the protest, wouldn’t talk with our crew.
Drag Queen Story Hour is being held later on in February at the library.
Library officials are defending their decision to host the event, saying it promotes inclusiveness and diversity.
