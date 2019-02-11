Firefighter rescues dog from flood waters

Firefighter rescues dog from flood waters
February 10, 2019 at 10:00 PM CST - Updated February 10 at 10:08 PM

POSEY CO., IN (WFIE) - A Posey County firefighter was in the right place at the right time and his quick thinking saved the life of one lucky dog.

Jeremiah Hargett was out in the county near Raben Road looking at flood waters when he saw the dog struggling to stay afloat in chest-deep icy water.

Hargett wasted no time and was able to rescue the dog, now named Sweetheart.

She received frostbite on her face and ears, but without Hargett's help, she could have suffered much worse.

It is believed she was dumped and may have puppies out there still.

This is a story worth reading folks. One of our local firemen Jeremiah Hargett noticed this dog while he was out...

Posted by PC Pound Puppies on Sunday, February 10, 2019

If you have any info on this you’re asked to contact PC Pound Puppies.

Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.